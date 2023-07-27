Nestlé Toll House has announced it is introducing and bringing back a number of products intended to help consumers celebrate the holidays with baked goods.

The company is adding Pumpkin Spice Cookie Dough to its line of ready-to-bake products. The dough contains a mix of sweet pumpkin spice flavor and the brand’s Premier White Morsels, intended to help consumers enjoy a classic fall flavor fresh from the oven. The dough will be sold in 14-ounce packages, with an MSRP of $4.40.

Nestlé Toll House also has announced a twist on a holiday classic with its new Hot Cocoa & Marshmallow Morsels—a strong, rich hot cocoa and light sweet marshmallow flavor that satisfies like the last sip of hot cocoa—perfect for holiday baking or eating right out of the bag. The product comes in 9-ounce bags, with an MSRP of $3.79.

The two new seasonal offerings are joined by returning M&M'S Ghoul's Mix Sugar Cookie Dough, The ready-to-bake product will be on shelves at grocery stores and mass retailers nationwide for a limited time, beginning in August. The dough will be offered in 14-ounce packages with an MSRP of $4.40.