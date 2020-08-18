Company: Ben & Jerry's

Website: store.benjerry.com

Introduced: August 2020

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $3.99-$5.49

Product Snapshot: It's the most wonderful time of the year: mid-August, when retailers nationwide get decked out for the holidays. Among the festive offerings this year are two new snackable, seasonal limited batches by Ben & Jerry's: Gingerbread Cookie Dough Chunks and Cinnamon Bun Dough Chunks. Grab a frozen handful and experience the baking happiness of your winter memories, without having to turn on the oven.

Ben & Jerry's is introducing two Limited Batch, seasonal flavors of cookie dough chunks: Gingerbread Cookie Dough Chunk, and Cinnamon Bun Dough Chunk. Just in time for the holidays!

"There's no better way to ignore the heat and start planning for season's greetings," said Jody Eley, Ben & Jerry's innovation manager. "The Gingerbread Cookie Dough Chunks are like building a holiday house in your mouth—the sweetness and spices are just like you remember as a kid. The Cinnamon Bun Dough Chunks will get you in the mood for special weekend brunches, and they're vegan!"

These two new flavors bring the total chunk lineup to seven, including Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough, Vegan Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough, Chocolate Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough, Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough, and Half Baked. Ben & Jerry's was the first national ice cream company to drop big chunks of dough into a batch of ice cream in 1984. Fans have been asking for "just the chunks" ever since.

"We know our fans often dig around the ice cream to get to the chunks," Eley said. "We just made it a little easier by putting them in a bag." Eley added dough lovers like to sprinkle the chunks on their sundae, snack on them mid-afternoon, or eat them right out of the bag on the way home from the supermarket. The dough is safe to eat because it's made with pasteurized eggs and heat-treated flour.

Cookie Dough Chunks are available in supermarkets and participating Scoop Shops nationwide for a suggested retail price of $3.99-5.49 a bag.