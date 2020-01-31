Ben & Jerry's cookie dough chunks

Company: Ben & Jerry's

Website: store.benjerry.com

Introduced: January 2020

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $3.99-$5.49

Product Snapshot: Chunk spelunkers rejoice! Ben & Jerry's has introduced two new flavors of oh-so-snackable cookie dough chunks. That's right—just the chunks. Put down your spoon and dig in!

Raw cookie dough has become a global phenomenon, but Ben & Jerry's are the dough-riginals. In 1984 they were the first national ice cream company to drop big chunks of chocolate chip cookie dough into a batch of ice cream. The company has announced two new flavors of cookie dough chunks:

Chocolate Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough, and Half Baked Chunks—A mixture of chocolate chip cookie dough & fudge brownies.

These two new flavors join Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough, Vegan Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough, and Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough snackable chunks, introduced earlier to frenzied fan-fare and overwhelming demand. Ben & Jerry's dough lovers have been asking for "just the chunks" for years.

"We weren't entirely surprised when cookie dough chunks flew off the shelf," said Jody Eley, the innovation manager in charge of the launch. "Cookie Dough is our #1 fan favorite around the world, and we know our fans often dig around the ice cream to get to the chunks. We just made it a little easier by putting them in a bag." Eley says dough lovers sprinkle the chunks on their sundae, snack on them mid-afternoon, or eat them right out of the bag on the way home from the supermarket. The dough is safe to eat because it's made with pasteurized eggs and heat-treated flour.

Cookie Dough Chunks are available in supermarkets and participating Scoop Shops nationwide for a suggested retail price of $3.99-5.49. Learn more or find a store near you at Ben & Jerry's Flavor Locator.