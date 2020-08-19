Company: Dorner

Website: www.dornerconveyors.com

Equipment Snapshot: Dorner is now offering a Clamping Module on its FlexMove conveyor system that gives users the ability to hold back or pace products for accumulating applications.

The Clamping Module is ideal for totes, boxes, bottles and square, round and rectangular containers. As products pass through the Clamping Module, pre-programmed photo sensors trigger a pneumatic-clamping actuator that is mounted on both sides of the conveyor. The Clamping Module produces a gap of about one product length; product must be able to withstand some back pressure and squeezing force.

Features and technical specifications of the Clamping Module include:

Maximum single product weight: 2.3 Kg (5 lbs.)

Maximum product accumulation weight: 13.6 Kg (30 lbs.)

Fixed or adjustable width Clamping Module option

Maximum conveyor speed: 50 m/min (164 feet per minute)

Mounting for photo sensor with 18 mm barrel

Available on FlexMove conveyors: FS (65 mm) FM (85 mm) FC (105 mm) FL (150 mm) FU (180 mm) FV (260 mm)



Information to know at time of order includes conveyor width, product width and centerline of clamping actuator above conveyor chain.

The FlexMove flexible chain conveyor brings the best engineering and performance standards in flexible conveying automation. These aluminum-frame, flexible chain conveyors are ideal when floor space is limited as they are designed to make tight 360° turns in and around machinery and equipment. FlexMove conveyors are perfect for packaging, part handling, product transfers, assembly automation, machine conveyance and tight spaces.

For more information on the Clamping Module for FlexMove conveyors, visit www.dornerconveyors.com.