Company: Dorner

Website: www.dornerconveyors.com

Equipment Snapshot: Dorner’s FlexMove Helix Conveyors are manufactured to meet customer’s needs with build to order inclines and declines, which provide tight spirals in a small footprint for greater flexibility in layout for applications such as accumulation, buffering, cooling product and more. Additionally, Helix CAD models are now available for download in Dorner’s D-Tools, Dorner’s online conveyor configurator. Using D-Tools, project managers can now design a FlexMove Helix conveyor to fit their exact application in a matter of minutes.

The Helix Conveyor’s incline/decline angle can be shallow for accumulation applications, or steep when space is limited; build-to-order inclines and declines give users great flexibility in designing a Helix Conveyor to their exact specifications. Performance features and benefits of build-to-order incline/decline angles include:

Manufactured to exact angle for each application

Incline options from 4° to 10°

Incline angles between 4° and 7° provide accumulation capability

Infeed and outfeed may be positioned at any height or angle

Unique, flexible design provides greater flexibility in layout

Dorner’s D-Tools provides instant validation of fit with complete 3D CAD assembly models. Users are able to construct simple or complex Helix Conveyor packages, as well as individual components such as gearmotors and mounting packages, support stands and accessories.

Dorner builds and ships Helix Conveyors in as little as 30 business days; all Helix Conveyors are custom built-to-order.