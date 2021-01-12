Company: ALLIEDFLEX Technologies, Inc.

Website: www.alliedflex.com

Equipment Snapshot: ALLIEDFLEX Technologies, Inc. recently released the VELTEKO Model VFFS Standup - 360 machine.

The VELTEKO Standup is an economical VFFS packaging machine that is specifically designed for packaging standup bags, including producing standup pouches with a zipper from rollstock.

It utilizes high-quality materials and branded components, combined with precise European engineering and manufacturing, to ensure an extremely high reliability and a long, productive service life.