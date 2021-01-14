Company: ALLIEDFLEX Technologies, Inc.

Website: www.alliedflex.com

Equipment Snapshot: Building on the popularity of their FLX Machinery Series, ALLIEDFLEX has expanded their program by introducing their new FLX R8 Rotary Pre-Made Standup Pouch Fill | Seal model to accommodate the filling and sealing of popular Pre-Made Standup / Zipper Pouches & Gusset Bags. Models include simplex (1 UP) and higher output duplex (2 UP) models. See the machine in action here.

The FLX R8 Series is ideally suited for a wide range of snack food product applications including nuts, trail mix, extruded snacks, dried fruits, crackers, biscuits, etc. The new FLX R8 Series system can accommodate a wide variety of popular Pouch & Bag formats including popular Standup / Zipper and Quad styles. The FLX R8 320 Z (zipper) model offers a wide size range to accommodate popular retail, club store and food service sizes on a single machine platform with rapid size change over features. The FLX R8 series is designed to handle popular pre-made pouches and bags made of laminated, recyclable, compostable and biodegradable materials.

The FLX R8 series utilizes a Rockwell - Allen Bradley Control System and User-Friendly Color Panelview HMI - Operator Interface. The system is manufactured to meet UL and CSA electrical codes and sanitary construction features. The Rotary FLX R8 series can be configured with a multitude of filling systems including weighers, augers, liquid pumps and other feeding mechanisms to suit a multitude of product applications including retort pouch packaging applications. The new FLX R8 series was debuted at during PACK EXPO – Connects.