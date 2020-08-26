The International Dairy Deli Bakery Association (IDDBA) has released the newest COVID-19 Impact report.

IDDBA continues to monitor dairy, deli and bakery sales as they develop throughout the pandemic. The net effect of the positive and negative trends resulted in a total store sales increase of 9.9 percent versus year ago during the week ending August 16—virtually unchanged from the week prior. The highest percentage gain this week was recorded by whipped toppings, at +22.3 percent. At +8.7 percent, volume gains for fixed weight cheese fell into the high single digits for the first time since the onset of the pandemic. Assortment in deli-prepared items seems to be holding about 12 percent down from prior year levels. While still not caught up with 2019 sales levels, the in-store bakery did have five items posting positive growth the week of August 16 versus 2019.

