The International Dairy Deli Bakery Association (IDDBA) has released their weekly COVID-19 Impact report.

This week’s report shares that natural cheese generated weekly sales of $300 million, which was actually up from $293 million the week prior. The multi-week recovery for the deli department seems to be stalling out in recent weeks. Sales for deli cheese and meat remained well above last year’s levels but deli prepared sales pulled down the average for the total deli department. The in-store bakery gains seem to be plateauing around 5% below last year’s levels, whereas the packaged baked goods all brought in stable year-over-year gains of +9%.

Read the full COVID-19 Impact report here.

Access previous reports and webinars on IDDBA’s website here.