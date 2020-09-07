Company: CHUM Fruit Bites

Website: chumbites.com

Introduced: October 2019

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $1.49 (single sachet), $4.99 (4-pack)

Product Snapshot: CHUM Fruit Bites are a sweet, soft-biting fruit snack that contains no artificial ingredients, nor added sugars, nor colorants. They are made with fresh fruits that are picked in-season and used in their rawest form. They then are baked slowly at a low temperature, making sure to retain all the goodness nature has to offer.

High in fiber, each CHUM Fruit Bites package contains the equivalent fruit of two small apples and all the natural goodness, fibers, plant proteins, and vitamins from fruit. CHUM Fruit Bites are low in calories, vegan, gluten-free, NON-GMO, and Kosher. Available in a variety of flavors, including Mango, Strawberry, Peach, Apple, and Berry—all in biodegradable packaging. CHUM Fruit Bites donate 15 percent of their profits to WildAid.org, a non-profit organization dedicated to saving endangered species. Available at www.chumbites.com and Amazon.