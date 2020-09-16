Company: Blue Stripes

Website: www.bluestripes.com

Introduced: September 2020

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $15.00

Product Snapshot: Launching September 15th, Blue Stripes is the new direct-to-consumer wellness brand using the underrated cacao fruit to create innovative offerings of whole cacao creations, healthy snacks, hydrating beverages and delectable treats. Created by the founder of international chocolate restaurant chain Max Brenner, Oded Brenner, Blue Stripes is a revolutionary product line of wholesome and innovative cacao fruit offerings for purchase online and at select retailers.

World-renowned chocolatier, Brenner’s journey with cacao began 25 years ago and culminated in a trip to the Blue Mountains in Jamaica, where he fell in love with the natural power of the whole cacao fruit. A true superfood, cacao fruit is loaded with nutrients like Theobromine, antioxidants, electrolytes and Vitamin B complex, and is known to aid in digestion, increase serotonin, promote a healthy heart and more. Now, Brenner is on a mission to harness the whole cacao—shell, fruit, beans—to maximize its benefits and promote holistic wellness through an array of food & beverage products for any part of the day—from breakfast, pre-and post-workout, to dessert.

“I am thrilled to finally share Blue Stripes, an urban cacao wellness brand, with the world and showcase the diversity of the whole cacao fruit,” said Oded Brenner. “Typically, purveyors waste 70 percent of the fruit; however, each of our Blue Stripes products uses everything from the beans to the shell and the fruit, utilizing every aspect of the crop to sustainably create delicious innovations—benefitting the consumer, farmer and the planet. Offerings within the proprietary line bringing a new kind of wellness brand to life include Cacao Water, 100 percent Cacao Hazelnut Butter, Superfood Cacao Shell Bread Mix and Ancient Cacao Bars.”

Highlights of the new Blue Stripes line include (but are not limited to):

Superfood Cacao Shell Flour Bread Mix: Superfood boost for gluten-free cacao bread made with extra cacao nibs, 100 percent cacao chocolate & dried cacao fruit. (*No added sugar, GF, Vegan)

Superfood boost for gluten-free cacao bread made with extra cacao nibs, 100 percent cacao chocolate & dried cacao fruit. (*No added sugar, GF, Vegan) Keto Dessert Bites & Energy Snack: Sugar free sweet treat & pre/post workout superfood energy boost. (*Non-GMO, Sugar free, GF, Vegan, Keto)

Starting on Tuesday, September 15th, Blue Stripes will be available on www.bluestripes.com and select retailers across NYC. Follow the Blue Stripes cacao journey on Instagram.