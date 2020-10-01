34 Degrees, makers of light, crunchy crisps ideal for entertaining and snacking, have announced the launch of a redesigned website along with a new direct-to-consumer platform providing access to the brand’s full portfolio of products.

“We’ve been planning to launch this new channel and with the monumental shift to online shopping this year, it was apparent more than ever that 2020 was the year to bring the new website to life,” said Craig Lieberman, founder and president of 34 Degrees. “With our new direct-to-consumer capabilities, fans of 34 Degrees can now have all of their favorites delivered directly to their doorstep. While the current retail landscape may look a little different, we want our customers to be able to enjoy simple pleasures such as an impromptu charcuterie board or a mid-day snack to satisfy those savory or sweet cravings.”

The addition of the e-commerce site complements the company’s expansive retail presence in retailers such as Whole Foods Market, Kroger, Publix, Safeway and Walmart. This new channel will enable 34 Degrees to craft unique programs and promotions available to their expanding online community while also introducing the brand’s newest innovations and exclusive offerings.

Last year, 34 Degrees launched its first gluten-free entertaining crisp, Original Gluten Free Crisps, a thin, light and crunchy allergen-friendly option. Most recently, the brand introduced Snaps, its second snacking line behind Sweet Crisps. Available in three savory varieties, Sea Salt, Everything and Umami, Snaps are a baked chickpea crisp that serves up three grams of plant protein per serving, are Gluten-Free Certified and Non-GMO Project Verified. For more information, please visit www.34-degrees.com.

