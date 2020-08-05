Company: Z&Z

Website: www.zandzdc.com

Date Introduced: August 2020

Distribution: National

Product Snapshot: Z&Z is a family-owned food brand reinvigorating Middle Eastern classics. Their newest launch features one of their most popular products, the Za’atar Manoushe. The manoushe is a handmade flatbread topped with a savory herb blend mixed with golden, buttery olive oil. It’s a modern spin on one of the most iconic foods in the Middle East and can be eaten for breakfast, lunch or dinner, as a main dish or as a side. It’s ready to heat and prep-free—just toss it in the oven and get ready to enjoy.

The Z&Z Za’atar Manoushe can go straight from freezer to oven, and is:

Ready in just 5 minutes

Naturally vegan

Made with six simple ingredients

To eat, just Remove all packaging, and heat at 450 degrees for five minutes until crispy and the za’atar is bubbling.

The za’atar manoushe is perfect on its own but its versatile flavor makes it a great canvas for personalized toppings like hot honey, prosciutto, and arugula. Direct-to-consumer shipping for the manoushe is available at itsnotpizza.com.