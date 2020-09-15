The American Bakers Association (ABA), the only bakery-specific national and state trade association, launched a new website and streamlined branding to strongly communicate the baking industry as essential to healthy families and a healthy economy.

Delivering on a key initiative from ABA’s Strategic Plan to promote and grow the baking industry, the new AmericanBakers.org serves as a major messaging platform to propel the industry’s priorities.

“ABA drives the conversation for not only our Members but for the entire industry. The new site is part of an overall communications strategy to further elevate our sector to a variety of audiences,” said Robb MacKie, president and CEO, ABA. “With this launch, ABA is in an even better position to meet our Members’ needs and amplify their priorities so they can continue feeding the world a safe, steady supply of baked goods.”

Dozens of interviews with Members, press, and industry partners revealed opportunities to better demonstrate not only the value of ABA’s programs but to also highlight the impact of ABA’s Members on their communities and millions of consumers.

Building on ABA’s strong foundation of communications, the new AmericanBaker.org includes several new features to enhance the organization’s mission.

Streamlined and organized to efficiently communicate important industry information

Better user experience to increase Member engagement in ABA programs

A modern digital experience to represent the innovative spirit of ABA Members

Media Center to effectively tell the industry’s story

“The new AmericanBakers.org shows our Members and the baking sector as both fun and functional, industrial and creative,” said Katie Juhl, ABA’s director of marketing and communications. “During the past few months, many discovered what we knew all along: baking is cool. This site will help ensure everyone else hears that message.”