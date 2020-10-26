The American Bakers Association (ABA) is pleased to announce Ben Simpson as the organization’s new director of membership. In a redefined role at ABA, Ben is responsible for increasing Member engagement and growing the association’s membership.

“He is passionate about understanding the unique challenges and priorities of each Member,” said Jennifer Colfelt, ABA’s vice president of operations and membership. “His extensive experience building consultative relationships with executives and delivering solutions will further strengthen ABA’s ability to address our Members’ specific priorities and challenges.

Mr. Simpson looks forward to connecting Members with services and insights that will positively impact their business while also advocating for Member-driven needs. Ben will work closely with both Jennifer Colfelt and Sydney Langer, ABA’s membership coordinator.

"I'm thrilled to join this incredible association,” said Ben Simpson, ABA’s new director of membership. “I look forward to ensuring that ABA’s Members are even more supported by our organization as we help them navigate an always-changing business environment.

In his most recent role at the National Association of Manufacturers (NAM), Ben served as a relationship manager to more than 250 accounts, working on both member retention and new member recruitment.

“Ben’s NAM experience has given him excellent insight into manufacturing and how to effectively message around the value of trade associations and their member benefits,” said Robb MacKie, president and CEO, ABA. “He is driven by intellectual curiosity and is tenaciously dedicated to delivering results for Members. He greatly values ABA’s collaboration culture and I am excited to welcome him to the team.

In addition to his experience at the NAM, Mr. Simpson has managed large and complex member and client relationships for organizations such as EAB and Royall & Company.