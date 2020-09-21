Company: ZEGO Foods
Website: https://zegofoods.com
Introduced: September 2020
Distribution: National
Suggested Retail Price: $49.99
Product Snapshot: The ZEGO Café Box ‘kit’ is really a perfect starter experience for a typical baker to get into a new kind of purity-focused product. The kit is comprised of:
- ZEGO Double Protein Purity Protocol Oats (gluten-free)
- ZEGO Plant-Based Protein (nut- and dairy-free)
- ZEGO Muesli (flavor of choice: Cranberry or Cinnamon)
- 2 ZEGO Berry Chocolate Decadence Bars
The oats could be used for anything from Oat Crust Pizza, to tacos, to muffins, to cookie scones, to bread.