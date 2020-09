Company: Foodstirs

Website: foodstirs.com

Introduced: September 2020

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $19.99-$25.99

Product Snapshot: Foodstirs new seasonal baking kits are the perfect solution to creating fun at-home activities and ideal gifts for good clean yum! Each kit is packed with Foodstirs organic baking mixes, organic frosting decorating sugars, and natural dyes for maximum decorating fun!

Turkey Treat Brownie Baking Kit

Chocolate Stuffed Brownie Baking Kit

Ugly Sweater Baking Kit

Snowflake Swirl Donut Baking Kit

Available in select Whole Foods regions, Amazon and at Foodstirs.com. Retail prices range from $19.99-$25.99.