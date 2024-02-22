Pillsbury Baking is launching two new product lines. The brand is debuting its Creamy Cake Mix Line in two flavors: Moist Supreme Creamy Almond Cake Mix and Moist Supreme Creamy Vanilla Cake Mix.

In addition, the brand announced new Stuffed Cookie Kits in two flavors: Caramel Filled Chocolate Chip and Raspberry Filled Chocolate. These offerings are now available at select retailers nationwide, including Walmart.

Pillsbury Baking Creamy Cake Mixes:

Moist Supreme Creamy Almond Cake Mix : this cake mix has a slightly fruity and sweet flavor with an amaretto essence.

Moist Supreme Creamy Vanilla Cake Mix : this mix has more vanilla than traditional vanilla cake mix.

Pillsbury Baking Stuffed Cookie Kits:

Caramel Filled Chocolate Chip : The Pillsbury chocolate chip cookies are elevated with a gooey caramel center surprise.

Raspberry Filled Chocolate : A decadent chocolate cookie, generously studded with chocolate chips and stuffed with raspberry filling.

"With a legacy spanning over a century, Pillsbury Baking continues to inspire families to revel in the joy of baking delightful treats together. Our commitment to innovative ideas and crafting sweet indulgences remains unwavering," shared Dan Anglemyer, chief operations officer at Hometown Food Company. "Introducing our elevated Creamy Line of cake mixes, designed to infuse deliciousness into special occasions and everyday moments. Our new Stuffed Cookie Kits bring a touch of fun and decadence, allowing consumers to experience the goodness of specialty bakery cookies right at home – without the hefty price tag."

The new Pillsbury Baking Creamy Cake Mixes and Stuffed Cookie Kits retail from $2.00 to $5.00.

General Mills is on the current Snack Food & Wholesale Bakery “Top 50 Snack & Bakery Companies” list. Click here to view the current “Top 50” rankings.