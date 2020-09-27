Company: Nuttee Bean

Website: http://nutteebean.com

Introduced: September 2019

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $2.39-$2.49

Product Snapshot: Favalicious, by Nuttee Bean, a Miami based company, is here to disrupt the snack food market. A Plant Based, Keto, Gluten Free snack with 14 grams of protein per bag and allergy friendly snack that was developed to be inclusive and good for everybody.

Globally inspired and with a multi-cultural background- Says Frank Guido (Founder) who tried these fantastic beans during his travels to Latin America, Middle East and Asia. After learning about their multiple benefits, he decided to bring Fava Beans in a Snack format to the US market.

“Delicious and truly allergy free. It seems that I'm allergic to everything and I can eat these. It is so hard to find a crunchy snack that is allergy free and tasty! They are kind of like corn nuts in texture. I like all three flavors! Filling and a great source of fiber. Thank you so much for having this product!”- Bridget (Amazon Verified Buyer)

Since the launch of Favalicious in September of 2019, they were accepted for the 2020 Next program by UNFI, selected as one of the 8 runner ups in the 2019 FoodNavigator- USA Food for Kids Summit and in February 2020 and they were one of the 10 innovative brands of the 2020 Summer USA PepsiCo Greenhouse Accelerator program.