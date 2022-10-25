Plant-based company Calbee’s Harvest Snaps is entering the salty snack aisle with new Selects Baked Navy Bean Snacks, a lineup of plant-based chips featuring farm-picked navy beans as the first ingredient.

Baked, not fried, and with a shell shape designed to hold maximum dip per chip, the lineup comes in three varieties: Loaded Taco, White Cheddar Jalapeno, and Honey Dijon. Powered by plant protein and delivering fiber in every bite, the BFY snacks are also certified gluten free, vegetarian-friendly, contain no artificial flavors or preservatives, and are free of wheat, soy, nuts, peanuts, and eggs.

The flavors include:

Loaded Taco: Zesty spices, cheddar cheese, and sour cream come together for a taco-tastic snacking sensation.

Zesty spices, cheddar cheese, and sour cream come together for a taco-tastic snacking sensation. White Cheddar Jalapeno: Creamy white cheddar gets a poppin’ jalapeno punch in these snacks.

Creamy white cheddar gets a poppin’ jalapeno punch in these snacks. Honey Dijon: A pairing of smooth, sweet honey and tangy mustard.

Sandra Payer, head of marketing at Calbee America, Inc., shares: “We couldn’t be more excited to take our veggie-first philosophy into the salty snack aisle with Harvest Snaps’ Selects Baked Navy Bean Snacks. We’ve upped the taste ante in this new lineup while still packing in the protein, so consumers get the best of both worlds—a super tasty chip they can feel good about enjoying.”

Sold in 4.2-oz. bags, Harvest Snaps’ Selects Baked Navy Bean Snacks can be found at Sprouts Farmers Markets across the U.S. for an SRP of $4.99.

