Company: McKee Foods

Website: drakescake.com

Introduced: September 2020

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $2.99

Product Snapshot: Drake's Alpine Yodels are moist, yellow cake, rolled around classic Drake's crème and dipped in white icing.

"We're excited about this new companion to classic Drake's Yodels which were introduced in 1962," said Chip Stenberg, Drake's associate brand manager. "We conducted extensive research and found that sometimes Drake's consumers want yellow cake. Who knew? Alpine Yodels are perfect for those occasions."

Drake's Alpine Yodels will be available in supermarkets, supercenters, value retailers and convenience stores throughout the Eastern U.S. A product locator search function will be available to consumers at drakescake.com.

As with all Drake's products, Alpine Yodels are certified kosher by the Orthodox Union. Consumers can look for the circled-U symbol (hechsher) on the cartons.