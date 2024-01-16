Snack cake brand Drake's is expanding its Yodels line of snack cakes with a Boston Creme variety. Drake's Bostom Creme Yodels consist of golden cake rolled around Boston Creme-flavored creme and enrobed in dark fudge icing.

"Boston Creme pie is the top flavor profile requested by Drake's fans," says Chip Stenberg, Drake's associate brand manager. "Delivering this classic American dessert flavor in the casual, on-the-go, Yodels format is sure to delight new and existing Drake's fans—no fork necessary!"

Drake's Boston Creme Yodels will be available in supermarkets, supercenters, value retailers, and convenience stores throughout the Eastern U.S. A product locator search function will be available to consumers at drakescake.com. While there, they can also visit the Drake's eCommerce site to have Boston Creme Yodels delivered to their door.

As with all Drake's products, Boston Creme Yodels are certified kosher by the Orthodox Union. Consumers can look for the circled-U symbol (hechsher) on the cartons.

