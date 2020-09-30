Company: Unifiller Systems, Inc.

Website: www.unifiller.com

Equipment Snapshot: Unifiller Systems, a subsidiary of the Linxis Group of Companies, is pleased to announce the launch of its Servo Layer Cake System, intended for industrial bakeries looking to automate the filling of layer cakes. This system can ice a layer of buttercream onto round or square cakes with a high degree of consistency and speed.

According to Steven Belyea, applications manager at Unifiller Systems, “The Servo Layer Cake System is a great solution for businesses struggling with low staff numbers, physical distancing, or meeting demand. A human worker can typically mid-fill 30 cakes in 10 minutes while a Cake-O-Matic takes five minutes. The Servo Layer Cake System is the best option for high throughput at 30 cakes per minute.”

The Servo Layer Cake System integrates with the Cake Stacking module as part of the Automated Cake Icing System (ACIS). Pair it with both to streamline cake decorating while reducing strain or injury for employees. Customers who have purchased this system as a component of their overall cake icing line from Unifiller have been able to speed up production, increase yield, optimize their labor, and better manage their product waste.