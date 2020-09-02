Company: Unifiller Systems, Inc.

Website: www.unifiller.com

Equipment Snapshot: Unifiller Systems is pleased to introduce its Sheet Cake Icing Line (SKIL), which is designed for industrial bakeries looking to automate the assembly, filling, and icing process for sheet cakes.

The bakery industry is currently facing a shortage of available labor due to the unprecedented impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and due to long term factors that include an aging workforce, fewer people entering the trade, a lack of trained candidates, and government policies that impact staff accessibility. This makes the SKIL Line a perfect addition for bakery plants looking for automation solutions to increase throughput and fortify a reduced staff.

This all-in-one sheet cake decorating line was designed and built with speed, accuracy, and efficiency in mind to help bakery manufacturers streamline their labor. The SKIL’s computer-controlled system can store up to 100 recipes and custom production speeds, icing up to 10 sheet cakes a minute. For base, top, and side icing, its servo depositors provide optimal spread control and reduce the need for manual touch-ups. Additional modules can be added to this base line for customized needs including the Cake Stacker, Cake Slicer, Bordering Line, and more.

According to Steven Belyea, applications manager at Unifiller, “Labor-related issues can be one of the biggest challenges for industrial bakeries. Customers looking to increase throughput rely on the typical fix, which is to add labor. This will result in more hands touching the product, greater inconsistencies with the end product, and people working within closer proximity to one another. Customers who have installed our Sheet Cake Icing Line have been able to reduce a large portion of their labor or repurpose it to other areas of the plant while simultaneously increasing the quality of their product and overall throughput.”

Key customers who have purchased the SKIL from Unifiller have been able to significantly reduce staff and decrease cake assembly time and have seen an ROI within 6 months to a year.