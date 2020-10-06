Company: Enlightened

Website: https://eatenlightened.com/

Introduced: September 2020

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $4.49-$5.99

Product Snapshot: Enlightened has announced two major innovations in low-carb desserts, including the first keto-friendly Cheesecakes and Dough Bites to hit the freezer aisle.

Enlightened's collection of keto cheesecakes launches on eatenlightened.com on September 29. Each rich and creamy cheesecake is so indulgent, you'll wonder how it contains only 2g net carbs and no added sugar. These desserts come in a pack of two ready-to-eat mini cheesecakes and are available in five flavors:

Classic: Original New York style cheesecake with a vanilla almond crust, topped with whipped cream

Chocolate: Chocolate cheesecake with chocolate almond crust, topped with whipped cream

Strawberry: Original New York Style cheesecake with a vanilla almond crust and a strawberry jam filling, topped with strawberry cream

Pumpkin: Pumpkin cheesecake with a vanilla almond crust, topped with whipped cream

Caramel Chocolate: Caramel cheesecake with a chocolate almond crust, topped with chocolate chips and caramel cream

Snackable keto cookie dough and brownie dough bites are coming to shake up a freezer aisle near you. That's right—Enlightened did the digging for you and bagged up the bites of cookie and brownie dough found in their ice cream with just 2g net carbs per serving. These edible Dough Bites are gluten-free, 90-110 calories per serving, free of added sugar and require no baking—enjoy them straight from the freezer! Scoop up Dough Bites in these five flavors:

Chocolate Chip: Classic chocolate chip cookie dough, as featured in Enlightened Caramel Chocolate Double Dough ice cream

Birthday Cake: Birthday cake cookie dough with rainbow sprinkles

Fudge: Rich, chocolatey fudge brownie dough, as featured in Enlightened P.B. Cookie & Brownie Dough ice cream

Peanut Butter: Peanut butter cookie dough with chocolate chips

Snickerdoodle: Sugar cookie dough with cinnamon spice

"Creating new ways for people to enjoy dessert without compromising on taste or nutrition has always been part of our brand DNA," Enlightened CEO and founder Michael Shoretz said. "In terms of new product innovation, 2020 is the biggest year in our company's history. We introduced our Fruit Infusions in the spring, and, now, we're thrilled to welcome low-carb cheesecakes and dough bites to our expanding portfolio of low-sugar treats."

Cheesecakes (MSRP $5.99) and Dough Bites (MSRP $4.49) are available at retailers nationwide and on eatenlightened.com.