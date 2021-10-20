Company: Enlightened

Website: https://eatenlightened.com/

Introduced: October 2021

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $8.00-$10.00

Product Snapshot: Enlightened, the feel-good dessert brand, has announced the frozen aisle's new collection of sugar-free ready-to-bake cookies. This innovation furthers Enlightened's mission of cutting sugar out of the great-tasting treats we know and love.

For the first time, low-carb dessert lovers can enjoy hot, oven-fresh cookies that are made with zero grams of added sugar and just two grams of net carbs per cookie. A traditional ready-to-bake cookie can have up to 15g of added sugar per serving.

"There are few things better than a warm and gooey cookie straight out of the oven," Enlightened founder and CEO Michael Shoretz said. "Until now, we've had to decide between having a cookie loaded with sugar or compromise taste and texture for a 'healthier' alternative. With these cookies, there is no compromise. They are soft and chewy, taste incredible, and just happen to have no sugar added."

The new collection of Ready-to-Bake Cookies is available in three flavors, Chocolate Chip, P.B. Chocolate Chunk, and Double Chocolate, all packed with a key ingredient: chocolate chunks. Each keto-friendly flavor bakes in under 15 minutes.

Enlightened utilizes high-quality ingredients, including allulose—a low-calorie rare sugar—and Bay State Milling Company's HealthSense, a high-fiber wheat flour, to achieve the perfect texture, taste, and nutrition in its cookies. This high-fiber flour, also featured in Enlightened's Sugar-Free Cones, delivers up to 10 times the amount of dietary fiber of traditional wheat flour while maintaining the taste and performance of traditional refined wheat flour.

"We're thrilled to have the opportunity to collaborate with the team at Enlightened to help create cookies that are deliciously better-for-you with the inclusion of HealthSense high-fiber flour," said Edward Fish, vice president and general manager of Varietal Solutions, Bay State Milling Company. "HealthSense helps to address consumers' desire for foods with real health benefits while keeping the same great taste they've come to love from Enlightened's products."

Enlightened's Ready-to-Bake Cookies are packaged 12 to a box. Available now on EatEnlightened.com, they will also appear in select grocery stores, such as Sprouts Farmers Market, Harris Teeter, and Lowes Foods, this year.



