Company: Good Dee's

Website: https://gooddees.com/

Introduced: February 2021

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $11.99

Product Snapshot: Good Dee’s, the company that has brought you many clean-crafted, low-carb bakery and pantry options packed with flavor, recently announced their PB Cookie Dough Bites, a low-carb, low-sugar, protein snack for the health-conscious consumer that can satisfy cravings easily. Whether you are dashing to get kids to school or you are back on the road traveling for work, this is a perfect protein snack that everyone should have tucked in their bag.

Anyone going Keto or embarking on a path toward wellness knows the challenge of finding an easy grab-and-go snack that isn’t calorie and sugar-laden while providing the energy needed to get through the day. The innovative bakers at Good Dee’s have solved the problem by creating PB Cookie Dough Bites that are flavor-packed, travel easily, Keto-friendly, all without sacrificing flavor. Most importantly, they allow you to give in to your cravings guilt-free without artificial ingredients, fitting the healthy consumer’s needs.

Combining two of everyone’s favorite flavors, peanut butter and cookie dough, the PB Cookie Dough Bites feel like a decadent treat. With seven bites per pouch, they contain:

100 calories

8g protein

1g sugar

Just 3 net carbs

“As a busy mom myself, I know first-hand the challenges of finding an easy snack that I can just throw in my bag that won’t derail my fitness goals,” says Good Dee’s founder Deana Karim. “With Good Dee’s, I have been able to create the products that I find are missing in the marketplace. It’s been a total joy to develop food that I genuinely love to eat but keeps me on track! We like to call our products “Simply Good.”

Good Dee’s founder Deana Karim knows first-hand the challenges of finding satisfying food choices for a healthy lifestyle. Good Dee’s was born from her journey to good health after a struggle with weight gain and a family history of diabetes. The challenge of quickly finding wholesome “free-from” foods that tasted good and were truly nourishing drove Karim to create an array of flavor-packed and Ketogenic baking mixes and pantry items.