SONIC Drive-In is making snacking even sweeter this fall with new Fried Cookie Dough Bites a la Mode, a snackable treat based on a favorite evening snack. SONIC is also re-introducing Broccoli Cheddar Tots, a perfectly pop-able, crispy snack that is a twist on its iconic Tots. These sweet and savory SONIC bites are available at drive-ins nationwide for a limited time starting September 26, though SONIC app users can enjoy an early preview of the items as of September 19th.

The new Fried Cookie Dough Bites feature edible chocolate chip cookie dough fried to a golden brown, leaving the snack warm and crispy on the outside and gooey on the inside. The cookie dough bites are served with a side of vanilla ice cream for dipping.

For guests in the mood for something savory, Broccoli Cheddar Tots were first introduced in fall 2021 and were inspired by homemade broccoli cheddar casserole. They offer a feel-good take on traditional tots, while providing a full serving of vegetables in a size large.

“Everyone loves a freshly-baked cookie that’s warm and gooey on the inside and crispy on the outside. We crafted our Fried Cookie Dough Bites to deliver everything you want in a warm chocolate chip cookie but with our unique SONIC twist,” said Mackenzie Gibson, vice president of culinary & menu innovation at SONIC. “We’re also excited to bring back our Broccoli Cheddar Tots, which were so popular when we introduced them last fall that they quickly sold out across our drive-ins. They’re a fun, reduced-guilt take on our classic tots that offer a balance of crunch, indulgence and nostalgic flavor, especially when dipped in ranch.”

A 3-piece pack of the sweet and dippable Fried Cookie Dough Bites a la Mode is available for $2.99, and Broccoli Cheddar Tots start at $2.19 for a small. Both are available until November 27 nationwide, while supplies last. SONIC’s app users can also receive fifty percent off Broccoli Cheddar Tots with Happy Hour pricing.