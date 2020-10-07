Bühler has announced its achievement of the latest ISO 9001:2015 certification which recognizes the outstanding quality procedures and business practices observed during the manufacturing of its optical sorters.

Having previously secured the ISO 9001:2008 accreditation, Bühler opted to pursue the ISO 9001:2015 certification, the latest globally recognized quality management standard developed by the International Organization for Standardization, to demonstrate that it has taken adequate care to maintain the highest quality standards for its products, business management and customer satisfaction.

With the accreditation, Bühler’s customers are provided with an added layer of confirmation to buy with confidence as they can be sure that the company has strong, verified quality processes in place to prevent the risk of any product faults, recalls, or service shortcomings.

The audit assessed Bühler’s London facility top-down business processes including performance and recovery which was based on multiple quality management principles such as: leadership processes, manufacturing process management, operational planning, control of incoming and outbound goods, sales and marketing processes, quality performance to customers, and corrective action plans.

Bühler successfully passed the audit on the September 2, 2020.

John Etoule, head of quality at Bühler’s Digital Technologies division, said: “Our optical sorting facility has been ISO accredited since the early 2000s. Over the last couple of decades, we have expanded production from London—where we have been manufacturing optical sorters for over 70 years— with additional sites in China and Brazil, in order to meet the growing demand in these regions.

“As a global business, staff at all of Bühler AG’s manufacturing facilities work to the same high quality criteria. My role entails working across our optical sorting sites to ensure that the ISO approved quality standards and business practices are adhered to. In this way we are able to achieve optimum cohesion in our business and provide customer satisfaction all around the world.”