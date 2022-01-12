Goodway Technologies has announced the renewal of its certification as an ISO 9001:2015 certified company. The global manufacturer of maintenance and sanitation solutions has been recognized as operating a quality management system as it relates to design, manufacturing and sales of industrial maintenance and sanitation solutions for commercial HVAC, facility management, food and beverage, manufacturing, power generation, maritime, and other industrial applications.

The International Organization for Standardization (ISO) is an independent, non-governmental organization that brings together experts to develop relevant International Standards that support innovation and provide solutions to global challenges. These standards give world-class specifications for products, services, and systems, to ensure quality, safety and efficiency. In order to become certified, companies must consistently provide products and services that meet the requirements and expectations of its customers.

“We are extremely proud of our team’s accomplishments to again achieve the ISO recertification which is reflective of their continuous hard work and dedication to providing our customers with high-quality products and first-class customer service,” says Tim Kane, president of Goodway Technologies. “The ISO standardization also reduces barriers to international trade which will prove beneficial as we continue to expand globally and offer our solutions to international markets.”

Goodway Technologies was assessed and certified by SAI Global, a third-party standards certification body. The ISO 9001:2015 standard is based on a number of quality management principles including a strong customer focus, the motivation and implication of top management, the process approach, and continual improvement.

