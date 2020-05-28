Engage Technologies Corporation awarded ISO 9001:2015 Certification

Engage Technologies Corporation, the parent company of Squid Ink Manufacturing, Eastey, American Film & Machinery (AFM), and Cogent Technologies, has announced the achievement of ISO 9001:2015 certification for Quality Management Systems.

ISO 9001:2015 is a globally recognized quality management standard developed and published by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO). The certification provides a model for companies of all types and sizes to use in building an effective quality management system. The standard is based on several quality management principles, including having a strong customer focus, the involvement of high-level company management, an outlined process-based approach, and ongoing improvement of the aforementioned approach.

Engage Technologies’ commitment to continuous improvements in quality and customer satisfaction drove the company to pursue the ISO certification. Earning ISO 9001:2015 certification was a rigorous and thorough process that required the involvement of the entire Engage Technologies company. The Engage ISO team, internal auditors, and quality management personnel were key in guiding the company through the certification process to improve communication, documentation, efficiency, and implementation of new processes. The achievement of ISO 9001:2015 certification allows the Engage Technologies family of companies to continue to develop methods to improve quality, cost, delivery, and customer service.

David Mylrea, president and CEO of Engage Technologies, shared his thoughts. “Although we have had a quality management system in place for over 10 years and regularly strive to improve our internal processes with frequent kaizens, ISO 9001 certification validates our procedures and gives us the framework and structure needed to support our business as we continue to grow. The achievement of ISO certification will help us accomplish our core purpose to help companies deliver their products to the world.”

Engage Technologies’ ISO 9001:2015 certification includes the Company’s three facilities in Brooklyn Park, MN, Spring Lake Park, MN, and Rogers, MN.