Triscuit has been serving up crackers for more than 100 years, and this holiday season will be no different, as the brand is launching two never-before-released, limited-edition flavors for the holidays: Apple Pie and Baked Brie.

The brand will be "gifting" the flavors to fans via a sweepstakes, but for one day only. Starting at 10 a.m. EST on December 15, fans can visit the Triscuit page on Instagram for a chance to win a box of each flavor. See official sweepstakes rules for all details.

In the busyness of the holiday season, the new Baked Brie and Apple Pie flavored crackers pair well with any party platter or can be enjoyed on their own.