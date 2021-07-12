Company: Kellogg Company

Website: Kelloggs.com

Introduced: July 2021

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $3.99-$9.99

Product Snapshot: Ahead of the theatrical release of MGM's animated sequel The Addams Family 2 on Oct. 1, Kellogg Company is teaming up with the iconic studio to bring fans a new way to experience their favorite macabre clan: breakfast. This July 2021, the creepy, kooky, and mysteriously spooky Addams Family is joining the breakfast table and beyond with "The Addams Family 2"-inspired cereals and snacks and in-pack giveaways of the first animated Addams Family movie.

The limited-edition spooky cereals—Kellogg's Froot Loops, Kellogg's Chocolate Frosted Flakes, and Kellogg's Apple Jacks—are each transformed for Halloween with marshmallow-shaped monsters, ghosts, and bats that intermingle with the breakfast cereals. Plus, beloved Addams Family characters, including Wednesday, It, and Lurch, make a special box appearance alongside Toucan Sam, Tony the Tiger, and more.

For even more Addams Family fun, boxes of Kellogg cereal, snacks, and more are marked with a download notice offering a free digital download of the first animated Addams Family movie. To redeem, fans can review the terms and conditions and upload a copy of their receipt to Kellogg's Family Rewards at KFR.com/AddamsFamily2.

"A timeless Halloween classic, The Addams Family has brought families and friends together for years," said Laura Newman, senior marketing director of Kellogg All Family Cereal. "This collaboration enables families to bring the oddly lovable Addams Family spirit home with our spooky cereals, trick-or-treat-ready snacks and a free download of the first animated Addams Family movie within specially marked boxes."

Along with Kellogg cereals, Kellogg's Froot Loops Jumbo Snax, Pop-Tarts Frosted Spooky Chocolatey Fudge Bites, and Rice Krispies Treats Original Big Bars are getting a Halloween transformation. Featuring The Addams Family characters and Toucan Sam strutting in festive costumes, all varieties are available in single-serving pouches or bars for trick-or-treaters.

"A fan-favorite for decades, The Addams Family continues to resonate with audiences of all ages across the globe," said Stephen Bruno, chief marketing officer of MGM. "With this exciting new Kellogg collaboration, we are giving fans an entirely new way to experience everyone's favorite macabre clan beyond this October's movie release, whether it's enjoying a bowl of spooky cereal or nibbling on an out-of-the-ordinary trick-or-treat snack."

The Halloween lineup will be available at retailers nationwide in July for the following suggested retail prices:

$3.99-$5.69 for a 10.5-24.7-ounce box of Kellogg's Spooky Cereal

$8.99 for 50 0.33-ounce single-serving bags of Kellogg's Froot Loops Jumbo Snax

$9.99 for 20 1.4-ounce single-serving bags of Pop-Tarts Frosted Spooky Chocolatey Fudge Bites

$8.99 for a 12-bar box of Rice Krispies Treats Original Big Bars.

For more information, visit Kelloggs.com and follow Kellogg on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

MGM's The Addams Family 2 will be released in theaters starting Oct. 1, 2021. The film's all-star voice cast includes Charlize Theron (Morticia), Oscar Isaac (Gomez), Chloë Grace Moretz (Wednesday), Javon "Wanna" Walton (Pugsley), Nick Kroll (Fester), Bette Midler (Grandma), Bill Hader (Cyrus), and Snoop Dogg (It).