Southern Recipe Small Batch pork rinds has announced its twelfth annual Pork Rind Appreciation Day campaign. The beloved foodie holiday celebrated on the biggest football day of the year will support Coach Ditka’s Gridiron Greats Assistance Fund (GGAF) by recalling the nation’s love of football. Throughout the campaign, the “Wonder Years” of football will be shared by some of the NFL’s most beloved players who have since left the field and will simultaneously raise both awareness and funds for the GGAF. An impressive roster will support the campaign this year, including Pro-Football Hall of Famers and celebrated former players, such as Kenny Houston, Jack Youngblood, Andre Reed, Brian Urlacher, Billy “Whiteshoes” Johnson, Ickey Woods and Reggie Kelly. By playing along, consumers will have a chance to win $5,000, autographed merchandise, pork rinds and more.

Now through February 2020, fans are invited to participate in The Great Wonder Years through a series of videos celebrating memories and the spirit of football at PorkRinds.com. Individuals can enter daily for a chance to win $5,000 and a year’s supply of pork rinds. Fans are also encouraged to call a hotline at (240) GREAT98 to share their love for pork rinds for a chance to become an “Armchair Sportscaster”, where one lucky winner will get a chance to interview one of the participating players in a one-of-kind opportunity.

“We’re thrilled to be able to continue our partnership with Gridiron Greats Assistance Fund and celebrate Pork Rind Appreciation Day for our twelfth year,” says Mark Singleton, vice president of sales and marketing for Rudolph Foods and Advisory Council Member for GGAF. “After the cameras stop focusing on these players, their lives still carry on. However, they typically suffer physically, mentally and emotionally from the consequences of harsh play. This is an important way we’re able to give back each year.”

GGAF is an organization close to the hearts of many involved in the lives of football players after they leave the limelight. They often struggle with health insurance, retirement programs and medical expenses. GGAF works diligently to help those in need, the forgotten players who no longer have the attention and support they once possessed but desperately need the help. In an extraordinary effort each year, Southern Recipe Small Batch works to raise unprecedented awareness through a campaign America can get behind: Pork Rind Appreciation Day.