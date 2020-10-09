Company: The No-Bake Cookie Company

Website: https://thenobakecookieco.com

Introduced: November 2020

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $2.49-$4.99

Product Snapshot: The No-Bake Cookie Company is ready to relaunch its holiday Dark Chocolate Peppermint Cookie. Consumers who have eagerly awaited this seasonal variety can find it online or in stores beginning November 1.

Each No-Bake Dark Chocolate Cookie is Non-GMO Project Verified, Certified Gluten Free and made in the USA. Using the same iconic recipe and process since 2011, Woman-Owned No-Bake Cookie Co. is committed to bringing nostalgia and convenience to today’s shoppers. The Dark Chocolate Peppermint Cookies can be found in the brand’s signature large, 4.3-ounce single cookies at an SRP of $2.49, 8-ounce bakery tubs at an SRP of $4.99, as well as 7-ounce pouches as an SRP of $4.99.

The cookie will be sold nationally at retailers and convenience stores, wherever The No-Bake Cookie Co. products are sold, as well as online at www.thenobakecookieco.com.