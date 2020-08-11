Company: The No-Bake Cookie Company

Website: https://thenobakecookieco.com

Introduced: August 2020

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $2.49, $4.99

Product Snapshot: The No-Bake Cookie Company, the country’s premier branded no-bake cookie, is proud to launch its long-awaited line of KETO No-Bake Cookies. Available in family favorites, like chocolate and peanut butter, No-Bake Cookies are the perfect sweet treat many consumers loved as kids, with a sense of comfort and nostalgia consumers crave from their food today. Incorporating only the freshest, finest, most wholesome ingredients possible, the new KETO No-Bake Cookies tout a clean label, are Gluten-Free Certified, soy free and sugar free. Both single serve and bakery tubs have only one gram of sugar and three net carbs per serving and will be available for purchase this August at an SRP of $2.49 and $4.99, respectively, on Amazon and online at TheNoBakeCookieCo.com.

The No-Bake Cookie Company began its journey in the family-owned neighborhood corner market. Quickly adopted by friends and customers in the community, The No-Bake Cookie Company brand became a national favorite. In keeping with its family tradition, The No-Bake Cookie Company’s cookies remain made one batch at a time, with whole, clean ingredients, and the new KETO No-Bake Cookies are no different.

“Our No-Bake cookies have come a long way from our little corner store back home. With the launch and evolution of our KETO variety of No-Bake Cookies, we’re proud to bring this classic dessert to consumers everywhere, despite their dietary restrictions,” says Carol Healey, founder and CEO of The No-Bake Cookie Company. “And now that we’re here, we can’t wait to share the love with our KETO friends and fans across the country!”

As the leading shelf-stable no-bake cookie product on the market, The No-Bake Cookie Company is not only an industry pioneer of sweet treats, but also a leader in clean ingredient, KETO cookies. With support from an ever-growing list of fans and retailer partners alike across the country, the company’s no-bake line continues to bring foodies and sweet snackers the nostalgic treat through its KETO friendly line.