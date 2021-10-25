Company: Sandbox Snack Co.

Website: https://sandboxsnackco.com/

Introduced: October 2021

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $10.00

Product Snapshot: Sandbox Snack Co. has released a brand-new line of protein cookie bake mixes designed to power the everyday adventures of active families. Founded by Adam Hoette, a father of two, this line was created out of his need for an easy, “better for you” snack. These mixes were created with families in mind, with super simple preparation that makes it fun and easy for the little ones to get involved. No recipe needed—just add water, mix, scoop, and pop in the oven. It’s like baking, but easier!

Packed with gluten-free oats, almond flour, real fruits and veggies, egg whites for protein, and raw sugar for a pop of sweetness, these cookies are the perfect “anytime” snack. All mixes are gluten-free, soy-free, and peanut-free. Each serving contains 5g of protein and 4g of fiber. And, with three flavors, there’s a mix for everyone in the family: