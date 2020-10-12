Company: Frito-Lay
Website: www.fritolay.com
Introduced: October 2020
Distribution: National
Suggested Retail Price: $1.89-$5.99
Product Snapshot: We’re all experiencing football season a little differently this year, but whether you’re tailgating, homegating, or just watching with friends and family, Frito-Lay has launched three new products to take your game day to the next level. Introducing Tostitos Hint of Guac, Baked Ruffles Flamin’ Hot and Rold Gold Recipe No. 4 Zesty Buffalo—all available in October just in time for not only game day, but any fall occasion.
- Tostitos Hint of Guac: TOSTITOS Hint of Guacamole Bite Size Rounds will guac your world! These tortilla chips are lightly seasoned with the perfect amount of guacamole flavor and spice in every bite. Made for dipping with a great TOSTITOS salsa.
- Available nationally Oct. 5
- 12 oz., $4.29 suggested retail price
- Baked Ruffles Flamin’ Hot: The newest Flamin’ Hot variety with 65 percent less fat! With ridges made for any dip or occasion, these are the perfect combination of crunch and heat.
- Available nationally Oct. 12
- 9.75 oz., $3.29 suggested retail price
- 2.75 oz., $1.89 suggested retail price
- Rold Gold Recipe No. 4 Zesty Buffalo: Rold Gold’s three-braided pretzel twists that bring consumers a zesty buffalo kick! Pretzel twists are seasoned to tangy perfection for a maximum flavor experience.
- Available nationally Oct. 12
- 16 oz., $5.99 suggested retail price