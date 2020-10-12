Company: Frito-Lay

Website: www.fritolay.com

Introduced: October 2020

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $1.89-$5.99

Product Snapshot: We’re all experiencing football season a little differently this year, but whether you’re tailgating, homegating, or just watching with friends and family, Frito-Lay has launched three new products to take your game day to the next level. Introducing Tostitos Hint of Guac, Baked Ruffles Flamin’ Hot and Rold Gold Recipe No. 4 Zesty Buffalo—all available in October just in time for not only game day, but any fall occasion.