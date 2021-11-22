Company: PepsiCo

Website: www.fritolay.com

Introduced: November 2021

Distribution: National

Product Snapshot: This holiday season, Frito-Lay is letting you give back while you snack. Specially-marked Frito-Lay product purchased between now and December 31 will benefit Toys for Tots, which delivers toys to kids in need. In total, Frito-Lay and PepsiCo will donate a combined $1 million to Toys for Tots, helping even more families enjoy the holidays, marking the second year of this partnership.

You can find specially-marked holiday packages of Frito-Lay products that will benefit the Toys for Tots program with each purchase now through December 31, up to $500,000.

Toys for Tots, a national charitable program founded 73 years ago and run by the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve, provides happiness and hope to less fortunate children during each holiday season. The toys, books and other gifts collected and distributed by the Marines offer these children recognition, confidence, and a positive memory for a lifetime. It is such experiences that help children become responsible citizens and caring members of their community.



