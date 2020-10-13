Company: Pardise Fruits by Jahncke

Website: www.paradisefruits.co.uk

Ingredient Snapshot: Paradise Fruits Freeze Dried, the global supplier of naturally healthy food ingredients, has added a variety of new indulgent flavors to its Crunchy range, which it will debut at this year’s Food Matter Live.

During the ‘virtual’ event to be held 13-14th October, Paradise Fruits will introduce a range of new indulgent Crunchy flavors, alongside its existing fruit-based range, including salted caramel, cappuccino, caramel, toffee, honey, maple syrup and vanilla.

Crunchy inclusions, manufactured through a special freeze-drying process, are available in bespoke shapes and can be cut into sizes from 1mm to 10mm. The range can be tailored to suit the specific customer tastes and requirements including bespoke flavour combinations, strengths and 100% pure fruit mixes, as well as ‘out-of-the-box’ possibilities. All of which are ideal for use in chocolate, snacks, confectionery and baked goods, as well as other applications.

Richard Horsley, UK Sales Director for Paradise Fruits by Jahncke, comments: “Our R&D teams are continually focused on developing fruit ingredients that meet the latest trends and extend the appeal of food products for retailers and shoppers. Our new indulgent range of Crunchy inclusions are perfect for use in sweets and snacks, as they are natural, lower in sugar than traditional ingredients, functional, full of flavor and give consumers the opportunity to enjoy a luxury treat, but without feeling guilty afterwards.”

During the event, Paradise Fruits Freeze Dried will also showcase its innovative Smoothee Drops, a range of naturally healthy fruit-based snacks. The Drops are made using a gentle, low temperature production process which preserves the fruits’ natural goodness and can be supplied as single fruits or in combination with yoghurt, vegetables or added sugar. Increasing the products functionality and health benefits, the Drops can also be fortified with Vitamins, Omega-3 and Proteins.

In addition, Paradise Fruits Solutions will be demonstrating its high fiber recipe, which provides less than 40 percent sugar (naturally occurring) than standard fruit ingredients and almost 40g of fiber per 100g. The recipe is ideal for manufacturers looking to create products that respond to an increasing demand for functional high fiber snacks, cereals and baked goods.

Attendees will also be given an exclusive, sneak peek at an innovative new range from Paradise Fruits Solutions, which has huge potential and can help manufacturers develop exciting new products suitable for consumers with specific allergies.

Richard Horsley adds: “Catering for special dietary needs and allergen intolerances is more important than ever. Our latest developments offer something completely new to meet this requirement and we’re looking forward to sharing exclusive details of this during Food Matters Live.”

To provide a more realistic trade show experience, Paradise Fruits by Jahncke is also offering personalized sample packs containing a mix of inclusions from its Freeze Dried and Solutions divisions to anyone that pre-books one-to-one virtual meetings during the event.

The bespoke sample packs will be posted out prior to Food Matters Live taking place so customers can touch, taste and experience the products discussed during their meeting. Customers will also be appointed a dedicated sales manager who will tailor the one-to-ones based on the client’s requirements.

Bookings for one-to-ones with the Paradise Fruits by Jahncke team are now open. To secure a meeting, attendees must first register for Food Matters Live, during which they can also take part in education sessions, access all content on-demand, request virtual meetings with any of the other delegates and watch the Food Matters Live Awards. For more information and to register, visit: https://www.foodmatterslive.com/register-2020

Paradise Fruits by Jahncke is a trusted partner to many of the world’s leading food manufacturers of baked goods, confectionery, chocolate, cereals and snacks.

For more information about the company and its four distinctive natural ingredients businesses, including Paradise Fruits Freeze Dried, Paradise Fruits Solutions, Paradise Fruits Frozen and Paradise Garden, visit: https://www.paradisefruits.de.