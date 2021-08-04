Company: Paradise Fruits by Jahncke

Website: www.paradisefruits.co.uk

Ingredient Snapshot: Paradise Fruits Solutions by Jahncke has launched a new range of ready-to-order granulates aimed at making the production process easier for food manufacturers.

The company has introduced the Basics Range, a selection of fruit-based granulates that are constantly available and can be purchased in smaller minimum order quantities.

Previously produced at the time of purchase and tailored to meet customer requirements, the range now offers food manufacturers access to a standard selection of ingredients that are ready to be packed and dispatched as soon as they place an order.

The granulates, which are suitable for use in a variety of applications, including chocolate, confectionery and baking, are available in sizes ranging from 2mm–9mm and in eight different flavors, including Apple, Blueberry, Lemon, Orange, Raspberry & Cranberry, Strawberry, Woodberry, and Caramel. The inclusions can be purchased in quantities starting from just 100 kg and are also free-flowing, easy to dose, allergen-free, palm-free, kosher, halal, gluten-free, and suitable for vegan and vegetarian diets.

Mike Schmidt, sales director of Paradise Fruits Solutions, comments: “Customer feedback is extremely important to us and we are always looking for ways that we can support our clients further. As well as being available in smaller pack sizes, to provide our customers with more flexibility on orders, all flavors in the Basics Range are always in stock. The granulates also have a long shelf life and can be stored in ambient temperatures which allows manufacturers to keep the ingredients on site for longer periods.”

To complement the new Basics Range, Paradise Fruits Solutions has also launched the Developers Kitchen Packs, a selection of product sample pots that are easy to handle and store. The Packs, which contains larger than usual sample pots, are filled with a variety of inclusions from the Basics Range and will be occasionally updated to include any new products introduced in the future.

Mike Schmidt adds: “Our Developers Kitchen Packs will provide our customers with instant access to samples of our Basics range, which they can store on site and use in their development work, without taking up too much space or having to wait around for the ingredients to be delivered before they can start creating new and exciting products.”

Paradise Fruits by Jahncke is a global supplier of naturally healthy food ingredients. The company is a trusted partner to many of the world’s leading food manufacturers of baked goods, confectionery, chocolate, cereals, and snacks.

For details about the new basics range or for more information on Paradise Fruits by Jahncke and its group of companies visit: https://www.paradisefruits.de.