Paradise Fruits' Taste of the East ingredients

Company: Pardise Fruits by Jahncke

Website: www.paradisefruits.co.uk

Ingredient Snapshot: Paradise Fruits by Jahncke is celebrating the success of its latest innovations, which were hailed a hit with visitors at the recent Food Ingredients Europe (FIE) show.

The natural ingredients supplier, which is behind four of Europe’s most innovative fruit and vegetable processing businesses, launched its ‘Taste of the East’ range and new higher fiber recipe during FIE, which took place in Paris from December 3-5.

Developed by Paradise Fruits Solutions, Taste of the East takes its inspiration from Japan and meets a growing trend for Eastern flavors. Available in Mandarin & Yuzu, Lychee & Raspberry, Apple & Green Tea, Lime & Matcha Tea and Ginger & Plum, as well as bespoke combinations, the range proved popular with confectionery and bakery manufacturers.

Taste of the East is available in a number of formats including Paradise Fruits’ unique irregular cut granulates, standard granulates, fruit pastes, juice drops and standard and bespoke shapes; all suitable for a variety of applications from baked goods to chocolates and snacks.

Kurt Jahncke, CEO of Paradise Fruits, comments: “We were delighted with the feedback we received from visitors to our stand, who were impressed with the variations in textures, colors and flavors that we offer. Taste of the East proved to be particularly popular, as it provides food and drink manufacturers with a number of innovative solutions to get a head start in developing exciting new products for retailers to stock during the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.”

Also attracting great interest during the event was Paradise Fruits Solutions higher fiber, lower sugar recipe, which provides less than 40 percent sugar (naturally occurring) than standard fruit ingredients and almost 40g of fiber per 100g and is available as fruit granulates, pastes, drops and shapes. Paradise Fruits’ Garden also made an impact with visitors interested to hear about the business’ all-year-round sourcing options to offer consistent product and quality, regardless of season.

Kurt Jahncke said: “With a trend towards ‘better-for-you’ snacks and confectionery continuing to prevail, our higher fiber recipe went down particularly well with food manufacturers looking for functional ingredients that will help them develop products that meet this demand.”

Paradise Fruits Frozen also impressed visitors with its unique and indulgent chocolate-coated frozen fruits, which were created especially for the event to innovatively showcase its individually quick frozen (IQF) fruit inclusions for applications suitable to the foodservice sector.

Kurt Jahncke adds: “Our IQF chocolate coated raspberries were a triumph, with many foodservice suppliers commenting on the taste and texture. What’s great about this product is that the idea we put forward can be developed even further to offer a quality, easy to serve choice of dessert for restaurants and caterers.”

Throughout the event, Paradise Fruit’s Freeze-Dried division also demonstrated its versatile Crunchy range, which is manufactured through a specially adapted freeze-drying process that allows customers the option of a one component recipe made of 100% fruit, or a combination with yogurt or additional carriers. The range delivers unique flavors and textures for applications such as cereal, snacking, baked goods and chocolate.

Paradise Fruits also invited guests to take part in one-to-one product demonstrations and taste tests at the company’s Innovation Station. Presentations at the Station were tailored so that each attendee could explore how Paradise Fruits can work with manufacturers to develop bespoke products to suit their requirements.

For more information about Paradise Fruits by Jahncke and its group of companies visit: https://www.paradisefruits.co.uk/.