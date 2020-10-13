Company: Tefftastic

Website: https://tefftasticeats.com

Introduced: October 2020

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $3.99

Product Snapshot: Tefftastic is on a mission to make snack lovers #FeelTefftastic with their new Tefftastic Puffs snacks! Created by legendary Ethiopian entrepreneur Bethlehem Tilahun Alemu, Tefftastic is the world's leading great-for-you teff snack and the only 100 percent teff snack on the market.

Tefftastic Puffs are made in small batches from pure stone-ground black teff, Earth's Original Ancient Grain and one of the most potent gluten-free super foods.

Packed with 8 grams of complete plant protein, 9 grams of gut-pleasing prebiotic fiber, all nine essential amino acids and an incredible vitamin and mineral profile per snack sized bag, Tefftastic takes spicy puffed snacks to a whole new level.

"Tefftastic was born from our dream to combine the unique flavors of our Ethiopian heritage with the health benefits of teff, Ethiopia's superfood and Earth's original ancient grain.", explains Bethlehem Tilahun Alemu, founder and CEO of Tefftastic. "Our mission at Tefftastic is simple: Make you Feel Tefftastic! That's our way of describing how you feel when you eat our snacks and how amazingly energized they make you feel long after you have finished eating them. The Tefftastic Puffs deliver on that goal and then some," she added.

Tefftastic snacks are made with no artificial additives, 100% plant-based, and gluten-free.

Tefftastic Puffs are available in bold flavors inspired by Ethiopian spices, including Ethiopian Devil Pepper and Ethiopian Jalapeño + Coriander. The result is a crispy, crunchy, spicy puff that delivers deliciousness and nutritiousness in each bite.

Tefftastic Puffs are available for order exclusively on www.tefftasticeats.com.