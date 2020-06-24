Kellogg Company on track to create better days for 3 billion people by end of 2030

Feeding hungry children. Protecting our planet. Promoting wellbeing. Driving equity. On their own, each of these actions can make someone's day better. Put them together, and they can create real change. That's why Kellogg is committed to helping 3 billion people have better days by the end of 2030.

"Kellogg knows we can make a difference for our employees, our communities and the world," said chairman and CEO, Steve Cahillane. "At the same time, we are battling the health and economic impact of COVID-19 and fighting the devastating daily effects of chronic hunger. Today, we are releasing our annual Corporate Responsibility Report to provide an update on the progress we've made on these and other commitments. As a company with heart and soul, we are committed to making a meaningful impact."

Fighting hunger

This year, as global hunger rates are expected to double, Kellogg and its charitable funds have donated more than $13 million in food and cash to global COVID-19 hunger relief efforts to date, in addition to providing 446 million servings of food worldwide in 2019. Complementing the company's support for COVID-19 relief, Kellogg and its employees continue to work with charitable partners around the world to distribute food during this difficult time.

Supporting the environment

Throughout its business, Kellogg is supporting a more sustainable food system for the future. In 2019, the company reduced greenhouse gas emissions in its manufacturing sites by more than 20 percent—exceeding their 15 percent reduction goal one year ahead of schedule. In addition, the company progressed towards its commitment to responsibly source ingredients and have reached over 430,000 farmers and workers through sustainable agriculture programs. Maintaining one of the smallest plastic packaging footprints among peer food companies, Kellogg has achieved 76 percent packaging recyclability in 2019, continuing to create sustainable packaging for its foods globally.