The International Dairy Deli Bakery Association (IDDBA) has published their monthly COVID-19 Impact report. IDDBA’s COVID-19 Impact report includes updates to the COVID-19 situation with interest in Bakery, Dairy, Deli Meat, Deli Cheese, and Deli Prepared.

Readers will find in this report that throughout September, food spending at retail remained highly elevated across most departments. Sales gains in center-store outpaced those in fresh and total store, though both the meat and produce departments experienced solid monthly gains.

“‘According to IRI’s latest survey wave of primary shoppers in late September, anxiety levels over in-store visits have decreased significantly, with 58% of shoppers feeling relaxed,” said Jonna Parker, Team Lead Fresh for IRI. “This is an improvement of 15 percentage points since July.”

