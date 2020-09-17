This report is the last in the weekly series IRI, 210 Analytics and the International Dairy Deli Bakery Association (IDDBA) have produced since the week of March 15, after which the report series will continue on a monthly basis.

Excluding weeks that were affected by the 2019 or 2020 holiday demand, everyday demand is normalizing at around:

15 percent above year ago levels for dairy

Around 10 percent above 2019 sales for deli cheese and meat

The number of new COVID-19 cases appears to be leveling off and consumer concern along with it. Restaurant transactions continue to come back a little at a time, but remain below year-ago levels. Aided by the effect of virtual schooling and working-from-home, dairy, deli meat and cheese sales are likely to hold well above 2019 levels for many weeks to come, whereas fresh bakery and deli prepared continue to work on their comeback.

