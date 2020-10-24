Company: Undercover Snacks

Website: www.undercoverchocolate.com

Introduced: October 2020

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $3.99

Product Snapshot: Undercover Snacks welcomes the holiday season with the launch of two brand new limited-edition seasonal flavors: Dark Chocolate + Peppermint and Milk Chocolate + Peppermint. Gluten-free and allergen-friendly, these specially crafted flavors perfectly marry premium chocolate and crushed peppermint with Undercover Snacks’ signature crunch. Packaged in 2 oz. bags for $3.99 SRP, both flavors are available for purchase starting today at UndercoverSnacks.com, Amazon, and in participating retail locations.

Arriving on the heels of the company’s first-ever seasonal flavor introduced last month (Dark C hocolate + Pumpkin Spice), Undercover Snacks’ Dark Chocolate + Peppermint and Milk

Chocolate + Peppermint combine crispy quinoa and peppermint for a delicious, lower sugar calorie snack -- the ultimate guilt-free holiday delight, and a refreshing new option for holiday entertaining.

“This is a great way to wow your guests this season, and start a new tradition,” said Diana Levy, founder and CEO of Undercover Snacks. “Packed with protein, fiber and nutrients, and made with healthy, simple ingredients, these two peppermint-flavored additions can be enjoyed by snackers everywhere looking for a better-for-you indulgence!”

Originally created as a lighter way to enjoy premium chocolate and as a safe-snacking option for people with food sensitivities, all Undercover Snacks’ products are allergy-friendly and free from wheat, peanuts, tree nuts, eggs, soybeans, fish, shellfish, sesame and poppy seeds. The snacks are also certified gluten-free, peanut/tree nut-free, Non-GMO, Rainforest Alliance Certified, OU Kosher and Halal Certified.