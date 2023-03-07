Daily Crunch, maker of Uniquely Crunchyä sprouted nut snacks, has announced the debut of two new flavors at the 2023 Natural Products Expo West, March 8–10, at the Anaheim Convention Center (Booth #N336).

Daily Crunch will launch Dill Pickle and Pepitas Sprouted Nut Medley and Pomegranate Rose Sprouted Nut Medley. The two new flavors join the fast-growing Daily Crunch product line of Original, Cherry Berry, Golden Goodness, and Cacao + Sea Salt and Nashville Hot.

Created with the company’s signature, patent-pending sprout and dehydrate process that turns ordinary nuts into a crunchy snack that is easier to digest, Daily Crunch snacks feature clean ingredients for elevated flavors. There is minimal to no oil or sugar, and no additives or preservatives while offering a hunger-crushing combination of protein, fiber, and healthy fat. The on-the-go snacks are vegan, keto, gluten-free, and non-GMO Project Verified.

“Our new flavors embody the belief that snacks CAN taste as good as they make you feel,” said CEO and Crunch Executive Officer Laurel Orley. “Through our sprouting process, we soak almonds in rose water and then coat it in date honey to give the Pomegranate Rose flavor a next-level taste that consumers want. The Dill Pickle flavor delivers a savory crunch taste that’s packed with protein. We’re proud to be introducing them at Expo West.”

The new flavors include:

Dill Pickle & Pepitas Sprouted Nut Medley – This dill pickle flavor delivers a savory, tangy taste with zesty spices, and is infused with apple cider vinegar.

– This dill pickle flavor delivers a savory, tangy taste with zesty spices, and is infused with apple cider vinegar. Pomegranate Rose Sprouted Nut Medley – This sweet, sprouted nut medley combines rose-infused sprouted almonds coated with a touch of date honey and then mixed with salted pistachios, upcycled pomegranate seeds, and rose petals for a flavor combination that’s next level.

Daily Crunch snacks are sold online at DailyCrunchSnacks.com and in more than 1,000 retail locations and growing, including Meijer, Rouses, Raley’s, Central Market, Foxtrot, Bristol Farms, Erewhon, Harmon’s, CVS, and Metropolitan Market. The suggested retail price is $7.99 per 5-ounce package and $2.99 per 1.5-ounce package.

