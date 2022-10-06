Blue Diamond Almonds has released two limited-edition holiday flavors: Snickerdoodle and Peppermint Cocoa.

As the latest innovations from the brand, the new flavors are the perfect stocking stuffers, holiday treat, or sweet addition to a seasonal charcuterie board.

Blue Diamond Snickerdoodle Almonds sdeliver the indulgent taste of a seasonal cinnamon sugar cookie, but on almonds. Blue Diamond Peppermint Cocoa Almonds are inspired by winter’s favorite beverage; a chocolate flavor with a hint of peppermint.

The new almonds will retail for $3.49 per 6-oz. can, and are available at retailers such as Walmart, Whole Foods, Kroger, Amazon, and more, from October through December.