Company: InnoLIFT USA

Website: https://innoliftusa.com/

Equipment Snapshot: InnoLIFT USA has introduced the XXL Straddle Loader which speeds and simplifies pallet-load deliveries. This innovative loader lifts its load and itself into and out of virtually any delivery vehicle, including Mercedes Sprinter, Ford Transit and Ram ProMaster cargo vans, box trucks and semi- trailers. The XXL Straddle Loader allows operators to easily and safely load and unload open and closed bottom pallets weighing to 1100 pounds, with other InnoLIFT models available for heavier weights. One person can deliver materials to a loading dock or a street-level facility, replacing liftgates, ramps, hoists and conventional pallet jacks. InnoLIFT self-lifting loaders are ideal for virtually any last mile delivery need, including food and beverage distributors, colleges, universities and schools, convenience store distributors, paint and building supply dealers, federal, state and local governments, printers, office products and furniture distributors, vending companies, HVAC service companies, auto parts & tire distributors, medical equipment distributors, and more.

The ergonomic design improves delivery efficiency while reducing employee fatigue, workplace injury and employee turnover. It can eliminate the use of conventional pallet jacks for deliveries to facilities without loading docks and eliminates the waiting time for a loading dock to open up - thus speeding the delivery and enhancing overall safety and efficiency. It can also allow the use of smaller delivery vehicles, especially important when delivering to urban environments.

Both manual push and electric-powered walk-behind models are available, all featuring hydraulic lift. All units can be charged en-route in delivery vehicle or in host facility. Unlike exterior-mount forklifts, InnoLIFT rides with the load and is protected from the elements. Easy to operate technology can expand the potential delivery workforce.

InnoLIFTs are easy to operate. First, load the cargo into the van, truck or delivery vehicle. Next pull the support legs out and raise the chassis up electronically. Push the support legs back in and walk the Innolift and cargo into the van. Just secure the load and it’s ready to go. Upon arrival at delivery site, the process is simply reversed. A video demonstration is available at https://youtu.be/kWh73MbE7go .

All InnoLIFT USA products are available through local material handling distributors (some territories open) and are backed by a 1-year parts warranty with extended parts warranty and financing also available.